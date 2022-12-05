Turkish defense minister to visit Azerbaijan

5 December 2022 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Turkiye's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will visit Azerbaijan on December 5, Azernews reports.

During the visit, a meeting will be held at the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

To be accompanied by the top brass of the Turkish Armed Forces, Hulusu Akar will also hold a number of other meetings.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defense cooperation.

