Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan to ink five accords

29 November 2022 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan are planning to sign five agreements, Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredow in Ankara.

Cavusoglu noted that the three countries are going to take new steps in cooperation in the field of energy.

"In the near future, meetings with the companies of the three countries working in this field will be held," the minister noted

