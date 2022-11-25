Azerbaijan and Turkiye continue co-op in field of media - Editor at "Hürriyet" newspaper

25 November 2022 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the field of media is going to receive even greater development, the Editor at "Hürriyet" newspaper Firat Karadeniz told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"We wish to continue the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the field of media. We believe that these ties will receive even greater development," he said.

He noted that both Azerbaijani and Turkish media should actively adapt to the new tendencies.

"We need to adapt faster, especially in terms of social media and digital innovations. Traditional media becomes less in demand, and there are various reasons for that. Our task is to implement digital innovations in traditional media," said Karadeniz.

Speaking on the digital broadcasting of newspapers and magazines platform E-Kiosk, he noted the importance of maintaining the print media in the future.

"I stand for preserving print media in any case. It is a matter of prestige and culture. Nevertheless, we can not neglect the desires of new readers, the youth. If they want to read news on the internet, we have to give them that opportunity," he said.

