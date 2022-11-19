Azerbaijani FM, EU representatives mull Eastern Partnership [PHOTO]
On November 17, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov welcomed a group of EU representatives led by Dirk Schuebel, EU Special Envoy for the Eastern Partnership, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%