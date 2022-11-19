Azernews.Az

Saturday November 19 2022

Azerbaijani FM, EU representatives mull Eastern Partnership [PHOTO]

19 November 2022 12:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani FM, EU representatives mull Eastern Partnership

On November 17, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov welcomed a group of EU representatives led by Dirk Schuebel, EU Special Envoy for the Eastern Partnership, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

