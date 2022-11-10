Austrian media publishes article dedicated to President Ilham Aliyev's speech to servicemen on Victory Day in Shusha

10 November 2022 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

The Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper published an article dedicated to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's speech to the servicemen following the event organized on the occasion of the Victory Day in Shusha on November 8.

The article cited the words of President Ilham Aliyev regarding the lessons that Armenia should learn from the Second Karabakh War as well as a warning that "playing with fire will cost them dearly" and "If anyone there, be it the government, the opposition or some element sent or trained from abroad, wants to have some bad intentions against us again, they will see our fist again. The history of the last two years has shown this clearly".

The article said that President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that all this will become a lesson for Armenia, force it to give up its claims on the territory of Azerbaijan and once again emphasized that Karabakh is Azerbaijan.

"We have taught them this lesson, and we hope that they finally understand it, bend their necks and deal with their internal affairs, not set their sights on our lands, not set their sights on Karabakh. Karabakh is our land," the article quoted the words of the Head of the state.

The article stated that President Ilham Aliyev once again called on the Armenian side to stop relying on someone to implement its destructive plans, warning that otherwise it could face tragedy again.

The article also cited the words of the Head of the states that international agreements are a prerogative for Azerbaijan, which fulfills its obligations, remains faithful to them under the statement of November 10, 2020, and also that although Armenia after the second Karabakh war, complied with its provisions in fear (and as a result, the territories of Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin districts that were under occupation were returned to Azerbaijan without a single shot), the country again began to drag out time and evade obligations.

"What are the Armenian armed forces doing in Karabakh? Our patience is not inexhaustible, and I want to warn them again that if this obligation is not fulfilled, Azerbaijan will take necessary steps," the article quoted the words of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Head of the state, while Azerbaijan hasn't interfered with the movement of cars that drive along the Lachin road from Armenia to Karabakh and in the opposite direction for two years, Armenia still continues to neglect its obligation to provide transport links between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic: "Two years have passed, but there is no feasibility study, no movement, no railway, no road. How much longer are we supposed to wait?"

The article also reflected the appeal of President Ilham Aliyev to Armenian people: "Do not become a victim of the circles who sit abroad and want to treat this region as a playground for the second time."

The article cited the words of President Ilham Aliyev, where he once again clearly expressed the position of the Azerbaijani side, stating that Azerbaijan is aimed at peace, at signing a peace treaty with Armenia, while noting that this peace treaty should take into account fair conditions that are consonant with international law: "If Armenia shows goodwill, it will be signed, if not, it will not be signed. Time will show what happens next".

