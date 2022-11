9 November 2022 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated the Azerbaijani people on November 9 - the State Flag Day, Trend reports, referring to the minister's tweet.

"Once raised, the flag will never fall again! May the glorious flag of Azerbaijan fly forever! Happy State Flag Day, Azerbaijan!" the tweet said.

