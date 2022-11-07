Azerbaijani FM to meet with his Armenian counterpart in attendance of US Secretary of State

7 November 2022 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

On November 6, 2022, the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to Washington kicked off, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the initiative and with the participation of U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a meeting with Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs is planned to hold on the sidelines of the visit.

