Azerbaijani, Armenian deputy premiers meeting for border delimitation issues in Brussels on Nov 3

3 November 2022 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Sama Imanova

Azerbaijani and Armenian Deputy Prime Ministers Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan will meet in Brussels on November 3, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

Tomorrow's meeting will be the third within the framework of the work of the commission on the delimitation and border security between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

To recap, the first meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenian delimitation commissions was held on the border on May 24, 2022, and the second such meeting took place in Moscow on August 30.

