TurkicWorld media platform, Istanbul Commerce University sign MoU

TurkicWorld, the first joint media platform of Turkic-speaking countries, and Istanbul Commerce University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Trend reports.

The memorandum was inked by Deputy Director General at Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu and Rector of Istanbul Commerce University, Prof. Dr. Yucel Ogurlu.

With signing of the document, TurkicWorld became the official media partner of Istanbul Commerce University.

Therefore, the TurkicWorld project will highlight the latest news on the university and serve as a platform for teaching staff members to comment on world events and developments in Türkiye.

The TurkicWorld media platform was launched in 2021 as a result of cooperation between the Trend News Agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media Group with the support of Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

