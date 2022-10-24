Petition of protest prepared in connection with anti-Azerbaijani resolution in French Senate

24 October 2022 21:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A petition of protest has been prepared in connection with the anti-Azerbaijani resolution being prepared in the French Senate, Trend reports on October 24.

"We, the ordinary Azerbaijani citizens of various ages, genders, nationalities and social status, appeal to the Senate and the people of France. We, the ordinary Azerbaijani citizens, who do not represent official position of the Azerbaijani authorities, have never collectively appealed to the parliamentary bodies and the people of France before. This was prompted by a draft resolution proposed on October 3, 2022 by six members of the Senate, the consideration of which is scheduled for November 15," said the petition.

"This document contains accusations against our country, that is, each of us, appeals from the French authorities and other countries of the European Union "to impose an embargo on the import of gas and oil from Azerbaijan." The draft resolution presents the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict from an absolutely one-sided and biased point of view. The authors defend the interests of only one side of the conflict - the Armenian side. They completely turn a blind eye to the bitterness, losses, sacrifices and desires of the other side - millions of ordinary Azerbaijanis, they consider us guilty," the petition stated.

"Thus, preference for one nation, discrimination against another and its harsh condemnation is a public demonstration of ethnic intolerance and racism!" said the petition.

The full text of the petition of protest (in French) can be found at the following link.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz