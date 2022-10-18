State Customs Committee provides ANAMA with mine detection dogs [PHOTO]

18 October 2022 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Customs Committee has provided the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) with five mine detection dogs to support demining activities in the liberated lands, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

ANAMA chairman Vugar Suleymanov, as well as the acting chairman of the Customs Committee, Lt-Gen Shahin Baghirov, attended the event, held at the committee's dog training center.

Suleymanov expressed gratitude for the support, expressing optimism that the donation will facilitate the construction of a safe, sustainable, and healthy environment in Karabakh.

Baghirov emphasized that the event marks the liberation of Fuzuli, one of the country's most mine-littered districts and that the transfer of mine-detecting dogs to the agency would provide further aid in undertaking mine-clearing operations on the liberated territories.

Furthermore, he underlined that the enhancing of cooperation between the agency and the committee in the explosives detection, training organization, and experience exchange spheres would be useful for future joint activities.

Armenia spared no efforts to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

