Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar

14 October 2022 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Armenian armed forces have shelled the Azerbaijani military positions in the liberated Kalbajar District, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

On October 14, starting from 0040 to 0150 hours, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various caliber weapons, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijani military positions stationed in Kalbajar District’s Alibayramli settlement from their positions in Basarkhecar (Gegharkunik) region’s Yukhari Shorja (Verin Shorzha) village, the ministry said.

Likewise, on October 13, starting from 1515 to 1550 hours, the Armenian military units, using various calibers of weapons, periodically shelled the Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar’s Alibayramli and Istisu settlements from their positions, located in Basarkechar’s Yukhari Shorja and Istisu settlements, the ministry said in a previous report.

On both occasions, the Azerbaijani army units took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

The previous similar incidents were registered on October 12, when units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on Azerbaijani engineering equipment carrying out construction activities in the direction of Dashkasan District’s Tazakand settlement.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire.

The major border clashes since the 44-day war (2020) erupted between the sides on the night of September 12 leading to 13, when units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all parties reaffirmed their commitment to the peace negotiations while acknowledging each other's territorial integrity.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the EU's efforts in the peace talks during an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels, emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Armenia are gradually reaching peace.

Aliyev added that the peace talks are still ongoing and should not be disrupted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz