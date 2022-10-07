Azerbaijani Parliament proposes amount of Ombudsman's compulsory insurance

7 October 2022 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The amount of compulsory insurance for the Azerbaijani Ombudsman is determined in the amount of a five-year official salary, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Constitutional Law 'On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan', submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

According to amendments, a new clause (16.6-1) is added to the law, under which the Ombudsman will be insured in the amount of a five-year official salary.

The monthly salary of the Ombudsman is 3,060 manat ($1,800).

---

