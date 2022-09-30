Russia dismisses Armenian premier's int’l border observer plan as “unrealistic”

30 September 2022 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Russia has dismissed Armenian premier Nikol Pashinyan’s plans for the deployment of international observers on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border as "unrealistic", Azernews reports, citing Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova condemned the idea as "imaginary" and "unrealistic" at a weekly briefing on September 29.

"We stand for the full and strict implementation of all agreements, signed by the three countries [Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia] to resolve the intractable conflict. This is a real, not an imaginary roadmap," she stressed.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called for an international observer mission to be deployed along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during a government cabinet meeting on September 29, citing continuing military threats from Azerbaijan. He added that the proposal will be communicated to the country's international partners.

“Under such circumstances, we consistently propose to the international partners the following formula and believe that the deployment of an international observer mission on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, be it of the UN Security Council, the OSCE, or any other international organization, could be a solution”, Pashinyan said.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13.

The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps. The clashes that erupted led to military losses between the sides, in which 79 armed forces personnel of the Azerbaijani armed forces were killed. On the other hand, Armenia lost 207, 293 were wounded, and 20 soldiers were taken as prisoners.

