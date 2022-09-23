Navy’s command-staff drills wrap up in Caspian Sea [PHOTO/VIDEO]

23 September 2022 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani naval forces have concluded the command-staff drills in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea held under the approved combat plan, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The ships left the harbor on alert and anchored in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, where they organized the protection of the energy infrastructure, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani naval crew professionally fulfilled their tasks during the live-fire drills, eliminating surface attack means, floating mines, and air targets, as well as terrorist-sabotage groups of an imagined opponent.

All the assigned tasks were successfully accomplished during the exercises held to improve the skills of commanders and staff officers in organizing combat operations and managing forces during the battle.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani seamen ranked first in the international Sea Cup contest held as part of the International Army Games-2022 in Azerbaijan's territorial waters in the Caspian Sea.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve the combat readiness of the armed forces.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

