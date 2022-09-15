Armenian troops forced to retreat with numerous losses – Azerbaijani State Border Service [PHOTO]

15 September 2022 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Armenian Armed Forces were forced to retreat with numerous losses, Azerbaijani State Border Service said, Trend reports.

In order to suppress large-scale provocations of the Armenian armed forces in the sections of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border passing through the territory of the Zangilan region, units of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan dealt crushing blows to the enemy and neutralized their firing points on September 12. The enemy, who suffered numerous losses among personnel and in military equipment, was forced to retreat.

The servicemen of the State Border Service having shown personal courage and heroism in battles became martyrs as a result of suppressing the threat of the armed forces of Armenia, the territories and sovereignty of Azerbaijan:

Captain Farid Mehbali

Senior ensign Azer Mammadov

Senior ensign Nahid Mammadov

Junior ensign Ulvi Nasirov

Junior ensign Farid Rustamov

Junior ensign Elshan Babazada

Senior sergeant Tabriz Rahimov

Senior sergeant Shamistan Sadigov

"We express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the soldiers," said the service.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz