Relatives of killed servicemen demand impeachment of Armenian PM Pashinyan

14 September 2022 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Relatives of Armenian servicemen killed in the second Karabakh war, as well as citizens supporting them, are gathering outside the parliament building, demanding the impeachment of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

Police forces have been drawn to the staff entrance of the parliament building on Demirchyan Street. The whole street is cordoned off by police detachments.

The protesters held a rally near the parliament building the day before. They intend to cordon off the National Assembly building, where the meeting of the legislative body of Armenia will take place.

