Azerbaijani FM briefs Turkish counterpart on recent Azerbaijan-Armenia border clashes

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has briefed his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu about the recent clashes on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In a phone call on September 13, Bayramov provided detailed information about Armenia's large-scale provocations on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border starting at night on September 12.

The minister underlined that Armenia fired on Azerbaijani positions, carried out mining of Azerbaijani territories, and intensified the military activity in the region during the previous month.

He added that the Azerbaijani army took decisive retaliatory measures to prevent Armenia’s provocation and military threats against the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of the military personnel and civilian workers involved in infrastructure activities.

Cavusoglu, for his part, voiced concern over military tensions and provocations, highlighting the necessity of full implementation of obligations undertaken by Armenia within the terms of the agreements achieved.

Other regional concerns were discussed during the phone call.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

Clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

As a result, there were losses among the military personnel, and the military infrastructure was damaged, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.

