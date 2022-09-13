Nizami Ganjavi International Center strengthens co-op with UN Alliance of Civilizations

13 September 2022 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The meeting of Executive Secretary of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov with High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos was held with the aim to strengthen joint cooperation, Trend reports.

During the meeting discussions in connection with the high-level meeting on 'Peace, security and problems caused by the climate crisis, and the approach of partners to this', which will be organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center in September in New York within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

An exchange of views on the upcoming events of the International Center, the X Global Baku Forum took place.

---

