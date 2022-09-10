Azerbaijani FM, Russian MFA's special rep review normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations [PHOTO]

10 September 2022 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received Special Representative of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations Igor Khovaev on September 9, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The officials also exchanged views on the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and Russia, the current regional situation, confidence-building measures, as well as on future prospects.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the significance of implementing the trilateral statements [signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders], as well as the agreements reached to ensure peace and security in the South Caucasus.

Other regional issues of mutual interest were also addressed at the meeting.

