Azerbaijani ministries vested with powers to apply fines for setting fire to crop fields
By Sabina Mammadli
The Azerbaijani Emergencies and Interior Ministries have been vested with powers to apply fines for arson of crop areas, Azernews reports.
This has been approved under a presidential decree on amending Decree No. 795 dated February 15, 2016 "On application of law No. 96-VQ" dated December 29, 2015 "On approval of Code of Administrative Offenses of Azerbaijan".
Under Article 244-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, for setting fire to a sown area, individuals will be fined from AZN400 ($235.29) to AZN600 ($352.9), officials - from AZN1,500 ($882.3) to AZN2,000 ($1,176), and legal entities - from AZN5,000 ($294.1) to AZN6,000 ($3,529).
Previously, cases of administrative offenses for arson of sown areas were considered only by the Economy or Agriculture Ministries represented by the State Service for Property Issues under the Economy Ministry.
---
