Iran welcomes readiness of Azerbaijan to join D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has welcomed the readiness and desire of Azerbaijan to join the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, Azernews reports, per IRNA.

The minister made the remarks online during the 20th session of the D-8 council of foreign ministers in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

“D-8 enlargement and accession of new members may serve as a tool for the realization of the organization’s goals. We do welcome the readiness and desire of our friendly and neighboring country, the Republic of Azerbaijan to join D-8. The organization should move quickly to accept new members,” he said.

It should be noted that during the current summit, the D-8 members will decide whether or not Azerbaijan will become a member of the organization. D8 Business Forum and Expo 2022 is held by Developing-8 Chambers of Commerce and Industries in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from July 26-27, 2022.

D-8, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development cooperation among the following countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkiye. The establishment of D-8 was announced officially through the Istanbul Declaration of Summit of Heads of State/Government on June 15, 1997.

The objectives of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation are to improve member states’ position in the global economy, diversify and create new opportunities in trade relations, enhance participation in decision-making at the international level, and improve standards of living.

