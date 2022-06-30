Group of Azerbaijani maritime transport workers awarded honorary title of 'Honored Engineer'

30 June 2022 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree conferring the honorary title of 'Honored Engineer' on a group of maritime transport workers, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the honorary title of has been awarded to the following persons for their fruitful activity the development of maritime transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Taleh Garayev

Ogtay Shafagatov

