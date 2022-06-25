Azerbaijani president awards servicemen ahead of Armed Forces Day

25 June 2022 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has awarded a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Azernews reports.

Under the decree, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry is awarded for outstanding services in the defense and protection of the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as for excellence in the execution of official duties and tasks assigned to the armed forces.

