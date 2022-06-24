Armenia ready to negotiate peace deal, Russian FM tells Azerbaijani president

24 June 2022 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Baku on June 23 and had a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Addressing the meeting with the Azerbaijani president, the minister said President Vladimir Putin highly appreciates the results of Ilham Aliyev's visit to Moscow "and all aspects of our bilateral relations, our confidence-based talks on the regional and international agenda".

He added that "the main outcome of the visit was the adopted document – the Declaration on Allied Interaction", adding that this document establishes a new quality of the relations, the positive experience gained over all previous years. "We are determined to fulfill the instructions of the two Presidents to implement this Declaration, to implement it in sectors, and to implement other agreements at a practical level," the top diplomat said.

"The intergovernmental commission at the level of deputy prime ministers is active. As you said, the turnover was at a record level last year – about $3.5 billion. This is not the limit, there are new plans at the level of both our governments and regions. More than 70 regions are involved in cooperation with Azerbaijan. I was told that delegations from Udmurtia, Bashkortostan, Perm, and, of course, Astrakhan region, which has special relations with Azerbaijan, visited your country this year alone," Lavrov said.

On the 30th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Baku and Moscow, a program of significant measures is being implemented, the Russian minister added.

"Over 20 different events are planned, some of which have already been organized, whilst the rest will be held before the end of the year. These events are well received by our citizens. This emphasizes the mutual aspiration of our peoples, the commonality of our cultures, and historical memory. Of course, we appreciate the attention being paid to the Russian language in Azerbaijan, and you talked about that with President Putin," the minister added.

As for regional issues, we are ready to do everything possible to facilitate the implementation of the three documents signed by the three leaders in November 2020, January and November 2021, Lavrov added.

"According to our assessment, there is some progress in the activities of the tripartite working group on the opening of communications. We are discussing the issues to be agreed with the Armenian side. It seems to me that a general idea is being formed on how to solve the problem of organizing this work so that there are no artificial obstacles to the movement of cars with maximum comfort. Russia will help in this until the results are achieved. I do hope that this will happen soon. We are also ready to provide consulting services on the work of two commissions established for the delimitation and demarcation of borders in Azerbaijan and Armenia in accordance with other agreements. There are specific proposals on this. I would be glad to discuss them with you," the minister said without further divulging details.

You mentioned the normalization of relations, the peace agreement and provisions of the future agreement submitted by you, the minister went on.

"By the way, we have heard that the Armenian side, Prime Minister Pashinyan, is ready to hold talks on this issue. We are ready to help here with the consent of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Of course, other international forums with the participation of Azerbaijan and Russia, such as the UN, the OSCE, and the Caspian Five, all these places, as they say, already allow us the opportunity to develop the outlines of our interaction. Exactly a week later, the next summit of the Caspian Five will be held in Ashgabat. We are also actively preparing for it. My colleague and friend Jeyhun Aziz oglu and I discussed the results we could offer for the approval of the leaders," the Russian top diplomat concluded.

