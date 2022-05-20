Azerbaijani border guards confiscate over 106 kg of drugs on Iran border [PHOTO]

20 May 2022 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

The State Border Service has prevented over 106.4 kg of drugs, and 4,000 psychotropic pills from being smuggled into Azerbaijan from Iran, Azernews said on May 18, citing the service.

The first incident occurred in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment’s border post near Fuzuli region’s Gazaxlar village at about 0030 on May 12. A border guard serving in the area noticed signs indicating the violation of the state border from Iran to Azerbaijan, the report added.

As a result of border search and operational measures, 9.4 kilograms of marijuana-like substances were taken from a black package hidden among the bushes in the border area.

In a similar vein, at about 0220, on May 15, a border guard serving in the territory of the Goytapa border detachment’s border post near Yardimli’s Abasalli village noticed four unidentified persons violating the state border from Iran to Azerbaijan.

The service area was immediately blocked and the border guards chased the border violators.

The smugglers tossed their packages on the ground and fled back to Iran disobeying border guards’ warning shots into the air, taking advantage of the complicated terrain and dense vegetation of the area.

As a result of search operations, a total weight of 79 kilograms 595 grams of drugs (45 kg 580 grams of heroin, 27 kg 940 grams of marijuana, 3 kg 665 grams of methamphetamine, 2 kg 410 grams of opium), as well as 4,000 methadone-40 pills were taken from four packages found in the area.

On May 17 at 0140, a violation of the state border from Iran to Azerbaijan by two unknown persons was discovered in the service area of the Goytapa border detachment’s border post near Yardimli’s Alchabulag.

The service area was cordoned off and the search for border violators was carried out with the involvement of service dogs, the scene and nearby areas were taken under control.

The trespassers disobeyed the border guards’ warnings, attempting to kill the border guards using automatic weapons.

During the pursuit of the border violators, the border guards used weapons in accordance with the requirements of the Azerbaijani law on the state border. The smugglers threw their parcels on the ground and fled back to Iran, taking advantage of the area's difficult terrain and darkness.

A total of 17.5 kilograms of marijuana, 1 AKM-74 weapon, 20 cartridges, a night vision device, and 40 boxes of KENT cigarettes were found in three packages thrown by trespassers.

As a result of operative-military measures, one Azerbaijani citizen was detained as a suspect near the scene, and his identity is being determined. Investigative measures are underway.

Furthermore, Iranian border guards shot and killed an Azerbaijani citizen, who attempted to cross the Iranian border, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

On May 16, Azerbaijani citizen Musayev Mirjavad was killed by Iranian border guards, who used guns as he attempted to breach the state border between Iran and Azerbaijan, according to the Iranian Border Guard Command.

"Azerbaijan officially received the body of Mirjavad Musayev on May 18, in presence of a prosecutor, and handed it to his family," State Border Service said, adding that Iran was requested to investigate the incident and provide information on its result.

---

