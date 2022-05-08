8 May 2022 13:39 (UTC+04:00)
230
By Trend
Azerbaijan hopes to further strengthen strategic ties with Italy, Trend reports citing a message of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter.
"Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy. We send our best wishes to the government and people of Italian Republic on this occasion. We hope to further strengthen strategic ties between Azerbaijan and Italy," the message said.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz