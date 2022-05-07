By Trend

The First International Culinary Festival in Shusha is a great holiday, which became possible through our glorious Victory [achieved in the second Karabakh war], People's Artist, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu told reporters, Trend reports.

"May our martyrs' souls rest in peace. We all are happy for being in Karabakh today. Everything is beautiful on this land," said Polad Bulbuloglu.

The First Shusha International Culinary Festival is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency. The festival is being held on May 5-8 with the participation of expert cooks from Germany, Austria, China, France, Georgia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Turkey, Japan, Belgium, Czech Republic, Canada, Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkey, and other countries.

Various economic regions of Azerbaijan are represented at the festival: Absheron-Khyzy, Baku, Mountainous Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkesan, Lankaran-Astara, Central Aran, Nakhchivan, Karabakh, Guba-Khachmaz, Shaki-Zagatala.

By participating in the master classes of professional cooks, guests will have a chance to learn the fine points of preparing dishes. Visitors will also be presented with an artistic program of over 100 masters of the art. Concerts and exhibitions will be organized at the pavilions set up in the rest and entertainment zone.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz