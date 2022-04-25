By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's State Security Service has transferred 200,000 AZN ($117,600) to the Karabakh Revival Foundation, the service has reported.

Under the leadership of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, large-scale reconstruction and construction work is currently underway on Azerbaijan's liberated lands after nearly 30 years of occupation. The State Security Service transferred AZN 200,000 ($117,600) to support these measures, the security agency said in its statement.

The Karabakh Revival Foundation was established in 2021 by presidential decree to ensure modern and decent living conditions in the liberated territories, to carry out construction, restoration, and landscaping work in all areas, and to support the ongoing improvement of safe living, efficient activities, and prosperity.

It provides financial support and attracts investment to activities aimed at restoring and reconstructing Azerbaijan's liberated territories, transforming the region into a sustainable economy and prosperous region, and ensuring the development of public-private partnerships in this area, as well as carrying out necessary awareness campaigns at home and abroad.

The Karabakh Revival Foundation is supported by donations from individuals and legal entities, grants, and other legal sources.

The Karabakh Revival Foundation and the Culture Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this month.

The memorandum addresses the restoration, reconstruction, and protection of historical and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. It also helps to ensure long-term settlement in liberated areas.

The document's goal is to improve living conditions, as well as to develop and transform these territories into prosperous regions.

