By Trend

Construction of a canopy over the "Khojasan" ground station on the territory of the Khojasan depot on the "purple" metro line has begun in Baku, spokesperson for Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

According to Mammadov, complex construction and installation work continues at the spot.

"After installing a canopy on the the station platform, the construction of the railway infrastructure will begin. At the station, infrastructure work is ongoing in auxiliary and technical premises," he said.

The Khojasan metro station and the depot can be commissioned by the end of this year if the pace of construction and installation work remains at the current level, added the spokesperson.

---

