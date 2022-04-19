By Trend

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has spread new information on the Tartar case, Trend reports.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the investigative team headed by the first deputy prosecutor general, resumed criminal proceedings in connection with the illegal actions of some military personnel serving in the military units of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan in Tartar, Aghdam, and Beylagan districts intensively carried out the investigative actions in all spheres since December 16, 2021.

“The criminal proceedings relate to a group of servicemen of the abovementioned and other military units, having no appropriate powers, who violated the requirements of the law of criminal procedure, illegally involved suspected people in interrogation, tortured them, committed inhuman actions, as well as used physical and psychological violence against the victims, which caused death and other grave consequences from May through June 2017,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, as a result of the investigations, 280 more people were detected and recognized as victims and were thoroughly interrogated on all the circumstances of the case, and the forensic medical expertise was carried out.

Thus, 397 victims have been detected in these criminal cases so far, including those detected during the previous investigation into the torture facts, the Prosecutor General's Office explained.

