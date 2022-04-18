By Trend

A preliminary draft of the rules for maintaining the Media Register, a sample of a reporter certificate, and a form of a certificate of registration of a media subject has been prepared in Azerbaijan, Head of Communication Department of Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency Saida Shafiyeva said, Trend reports.

According to her, discussions are being held on this issue with the relevant structures in the working order.

"We believe that the Media Register will be prepared on time," Shafiyeva said.

