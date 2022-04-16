By Trend

A delegation of cultural figures, ecologists, Turkologists and bloggers of Georgia have visited Azerbaijan’s Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend's local bureau said.

The guests, who arrived in the country with the support of the Azerbaijani embassy in Georgia and the Georgian representative office of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), watched the de-mining process in the liberated Jabrayil and Fuzuli districts.

The Georgian delegation included 21 people.

