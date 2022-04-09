By Trend

Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev commented on the possible removal of the mask mandate, Trend reports.

According to him, the infection rate and the number of daily COVID-19-associated hospitalizations are sharply decreasing in Azerbaijan.

"The issue of rescinding masking requirements is being addressed. Certain measures will probably be taken. Thus, citizens of our country must be patient and await the official decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Musayev said.

---