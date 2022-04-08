By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan Naval Forces Commander Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov has inspected the combat readiness of military personnel, as well as the supplies and equipment to be used in the Efes-2022 international drills in Turkey, the Defence Ministry reported on April 7.

Bakirov also met the delegation that will represent Azerbaijan at the drills and wished them success on behalf of the military leadership.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry reported that Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the Efes-2022 multinational drills to be held in Izmir, Turkey in May-June.

“As part of the preparations for the Efes-2022 multinational exercises, Azerbaijani servicemen carried out activities of infiltrating behind enemy lines from the sea, clearing the coastline of mines, attacking and neutralizing the terrorists and imaginary enemy`s military facility stationed on the coast,” the ministry said.

It should be noted that the Efes-2022 multinational exercises are planned to be held in four stages.

On the instructions of the high command, activities are being carried out to improve the professional skills of the Azerbaijani army’s military personnel.

The ministry underlined that Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

Apart from Efes - 2022, the servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022 and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Furthermore, in 2021 Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani special forces conducted Three Brothers joint drills to improve communication and coordination among the military personnel during the combat operations.

Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units. In 2021 number of joint drills took place with the participation of servicemen of the two countries.

Azerbaijani servicemen also attended the army games held in Kazakhstan and Iran and took part in the NATO joint drills organized in Georgia in 2021.

