The Supervisory Board of the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) State Support Agency has met in liberated Shusha city to discuss a special grant competition dedicated to the Year of Shusha as well as small grant competitions for 2022.

Vusal Guliyev, deputy chairman of the board, head of the sector of the Department of Work with NGOs and Communication at the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, expressed confidence that NGOs will submit projects of public importance for these competitions.

Further, Aydin Karimov, the president's special representative for the Shusha region, who attended the meeting as a guest, noted that the agency was satisfied with the grant competition dedicated to the “Year of Shusha”. He stressed the effectiveness of organizing joint discussions.

After discussing the topics of the competition, the Supervisory Board members made appropriate decisions.

In the coming days, the agency will make public its decisions on the accepted projects.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 as the "Year of Shusha" in view of the historical and cultural significance of the second capital for the Azerbaijani nation.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, was liberated from Armenia's occupation on November 8, 2020. The city is located on the road to Khankandi, the region's largest city, and played an important role in liberating Karabakh.

Aliyev declared the historic Shusha city the country’s cultural capital on May 7, 2021. An immediate inventory of the damage to the city, its historical and cultural heritage, and its natural environment was completed, and restoration work began. In order to ensure the efficiency of restoration works, great attention was paid to public administration in Shusha. A special envoy of the Azerbaijani president was appointed to the city.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

