The Baku Marathon 2022 at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will be held on May 15, Trend reports via the Foundation.

The Baku Marathon 2022 is aimed at supporting the development of sports in Azerbaijan, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and uniting people for a noble goal.

The marathon, which is held under the motto "Win the wind!" is being organized for the fifth time.

The Baku Marathon 2022, the length of which is 21 kilometers, will start and end at the State Flag Square.

It will pass along the route: State Flag Square - Seaside Boulevard - Baku International Sea Port - Neftchilar Avenue - White City Boulevard - Khagani Rustamov Street - White City Boulevard - 8 November Avenue, a section of the street Yusif Safarov - crossing of Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli streets - Javanshir bridge - Uzeyir Hajibeyli street - Neftchilar Avenue (Government House, Museum Center, Puppet Theatre, Maiden Tower, Azneft Square) - Baku funicular - Bayil circle – Bibi-Heybat road (Aquatic Palace) - Seaside Boulevard (rear part of the Aquatic Palace, Baku Crystal Hall) - State Flag Square.

Persons over 18 years old who wish to take part in the marathon, from March 25 through May 10, can contact registration points in shopping centers in Baku (28 Mall, Ganjlik Mall, Port Baku Mall) or register on the Baku Marathon-2022 website (www .baku.marathon.az).

You must fill out the appropriate application form, provide a copy of your identity card (students must also provide a copy of their student ID), and pay the amount set for participation.

The amount of payment for individuals wishing to take part in the marathon is 20 manat ($11.7). Corporate participants can contact by email [email protected]

Since the participation of students in the marathon will be paid by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, they will not make any payment during registration.

The exclusive partner of the Baku Marathon 2022 is Azercell Telecom LLC.

The marathon will be organized with the support of the Seaside National Park Administration and the Regional Development Public Association.

The project will be implemented by Sport Marketing Group (SMG) and sponsored by Baltika 0 company.

The awarding ceremony based on the results of the Baku Marathon 2022 will be held in two categories.

Men and women participating in the marathon will compete for the first three places.

The winner of the first place will receive 3,000 manat ($1764.7), the second - 2,000 manat ($1176.4), the third-place - 1,000 manat ($588.2), gifts, medals and certificates will also be presented.

Awards are provided in the following nominations: Genc ol (Azercell) - among the students who cross the finish line first, "The oldest participant who crossed the finish line first", "Corporate participant who crossed the finish line first", also "The most creative costume.”

All participants of the marathon and volunteers who support the organization of the competition will be awarded certificates.

The first 1,000 participants who crossed the finish line will be awarded special medals for the Baku Marathon 2022.

An entertainment zone will be created for marathon participants, residents and guests of Azerbaijan’s capital on the State Flag Square. Entertainment programs, competitions, sports events will be organized here. Entertainment zones will be created in other places of Baku.

Detailed information about the news, trainings that will be held on the eve of the competition will be posted on the Baku Marathon 2022 Facebook pages (www.facebook.com/bakumarathon and www.baku.marathon.az).

Phone number for additional information: (+99412) 310 13 31.

