President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Tunisia Kais Saied on the occasion of the national holiday of Tunisia.

"Dear Mr. President,

I wholeheartedly congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Tunisia - the Independence Day.

I believe that the development of the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Tunisia both in the bilateral format and in the framework of international organizations will continue to serve the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you and wish peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Tunisia," the head of state said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz