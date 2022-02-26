By Trend

The State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan is in close contact with diaspora organizations and their activists in Ukraine due to the situation in the country, the State Committee told Trend.

According to him, over 200 Azerbaijani citizens in Ukraine appealed to the operational headquarters of the Rada of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis with a request for evacuation. Azerbaijani students of Ukrainian universities were also among them.

It is scheduled to deliver the applicants through the border countries with Ukraine to Azerbaijan. The State Committee is working in coordination with the relevant Azerbaijani state bodies on the evacuation of compatriots from Ukraine, the committee said.

In case of any problems, Azerbaijanis can contact the round-the-clock operational headquarters of the Rada of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis by phone +380 97 070 0085 and e-mail [email protected], the statement said.

