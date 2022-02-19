By Trend

Twenty students from 17 countries visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation [as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

During the visit organized within the XI International Winter School of Multiculturalism, the students visited the Shahbulag fortress, the Imarat palace complex, the Aghdam Juma and Giyasly mosques.

After visiting Aghdam, the foreign students are expected to go to Shusha.

Through the organizational support of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, within the Winter School of Multiculturalism, from February 17, events on the theme of "War crimes against cultural heritage on the example of the Karabakh conflict" are being held in Azerbaijan, which will end on February 24.

