By Trend

The powers of the President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) have temporary been entrusted to the First Vice-President of ANAS Arif Gashimov, academician Nizami Jafarov told reporters, Trend reports.

"The day of the regular general meeting of ANAS is not yet known. The election date of the Academy of Sciences' president will be determined at the next meeting," Jafarov added.

At the general meeting of ANAS, a statement on the resignation of the President of the Academy of Sciences Ramiz Mehdiyev was adopted.

