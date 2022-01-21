By Trend

Relevant structures were instructed to develop an action plan to strengthen measures against inflation at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov on January 18, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The working group has already been created from representatives of relevant structures, and its first meeting was held.

The group is expected to submit a preliminary draft of the action plan against inflation to the government in about two weeks.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz