By Sabina Mammadli

Senior Turkish officials have stated that Azerbaijan's pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 will increase the country's popularity and strengthen its international trade relations.

During their visit to the UAE, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli and Parliament Speaker Mustafa Shentop made similar remarks while visiting the Heydar Aliyev Center's pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020.

"It is an honor to be a guest at Azerbaijan's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai." After reviewing Azerbaijan's pavilion. I hope this will help popularize Azerbaijan's pavilion and establish trade relations," Shentop wrote in a memorial book.

Meanwhile, Pakdemirli stated that he is pleased "to see that fraternal Azerbaijan exhibits its culture, history, and products in the best possible way".

"I hope that the pavilion will help to popularize Azerbaijan, as well as establish and strengthen trade ties."

Notably, Azerbaijan is represented at the Dubai Expo 2020 by the Heydar Aliyev Center's pavilion.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo that is held in Dubai, UAE, from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

The event was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the postponement, organizers retained the name Expo 2020.

On November 27, 2013, the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) general assembly in Paris named Dubai as the host city.

"Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" is the Expo's theme.

