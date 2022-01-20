By Trend

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar will visit Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Jan. 20 citing Klaar's message on Twitter.

Klaar tweeted that he plans to pay this visit together with his French colleagues.

“Good to be back in the region for a joint EU-France visit together with Isabelle Dumont and colleagues to follow up on meetings in Brussels,” Klaar tweeted. “Look forward to substantial meetings with Azerbaijani and Armenian leaderships over the coming days.”

