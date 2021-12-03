By Ayya Lmahamad

Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev has said that Azerbaijan plans to increase funding for the science and education sectors, Trend has reported.

He made the remarks during the panel discussions of the UNEC Economic Forum on "Digital Transformation of the Economy: New Challenges, New Opportunities" held on December 2.

The minister noted that after the publication of the corresponding document, it will be possible to see this.

“The Azerbaijani government sees that the development is possible only in terms of the rule of law, transparent activity, and creation of stable infrastructure. The actions taken in Azerbaijan recently serve this purpose," he said.

Nabiyev added that digital transformation for the Azerbaijani government is the only tool for promoting society. He added that the efficiency and results of these works are important for Azerbaijan.

“Our goal is to shorten the timeframe for implementing digital transformation. The reforms carried out in recent years, improvement of the competitive environment, as well as investments in the telecommunication sphere, make it possible to talk about this issue,” he said.

Nabiyev stressed that Azerbaijan can build a more efficient and modern society through digital transformation.

He stated that the development of information and communication technologies is the only means of forming a modern society.

“As a minister carrying out digitalization in Azerbaijan, I am concerned about two issues. The first one is the importance of the implementation of digital transformation in our country. This process intersects with the economic growth that we have seen in Azerbaijan in recent years,” he said.

“The second issue is that we have to make sure that added value is created more efficiently and effectively in the area for which we are responsible. Therefore, this is exactly the kind of society we want to build,” he added.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz