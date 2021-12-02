By Trend

A sustainable world requires constant effort, and we must work together to achieve it, UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos said at the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 held in Azerbaijan’s ADA University in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Moratinos, the forum, organized by Azerbaijan, aims to build a cohesive, inclusive, peaceful and harmonious society.

The event is being attended by the leadership and representatives of a number of international organizations, global institutions specializing in promoting peace, local government agencies and the diplomatic corps.

Within the framework of the forum, panel sessions will be held on the following topics: "Calls for peace and security: fostering multilateral cooperation", "How to strongly strengthen peacekeeping communities and the international peace system?" and "What can culture do for peace and peace for culture?"

---

