Azerbaijan’s ADA University is hosting the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021, Trend reports on Dec. 2.

The event is being attended by the leadership and representatives of a number of international organizations, global institutions specializing in promoting peace, local government agencies and the diplomatic corps.

Within the framework of the forum, panel sessions will be held on the following topics: "Calls for peace and security: fostering multilateral cooperation", "How to strongly strengthen peacekeeping communities and the international peace system?" and "What can culture do for peace and peace for culture?"

