By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on November 24. Strong northwest wind will be followed by southwest wind in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +7-10 °C at night, +12-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +7-9 °C at night, and +12-14 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 65-75 percent.

Rain is expected in some regions. Snow may fall in mountainous areas. It will be foggy during the day. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +4-8 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-3 °C at night, and +7-12 °C in the daytime.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz