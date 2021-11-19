By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried have discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and regional security, the Foreign Ministry reported on November 18.

Karen Donfried expressed concern about tensions on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and called on both sides for de-escalation and a peaceful settlement.

Bayramov briefed Donfried in detail about the provocative steps taken by Armenia in recent days. The minister pointed out that the responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in the region lies directly with Armenia's military and political leadership.

He noted that Azerbaijan is ready to begin the process of delimitation with Armenia on the basis of the principles of international law, however, no reaction came from Armenia.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also exchanged views on the implementation of trilateral statements and other issues related to regional security.

