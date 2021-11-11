By Trend

Azerbaijan's draft state budget for 2022 may be amended, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports on Nov. 11.

Sharifov made the remark during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2022 at a joint meeting of the committees on legal policy and state building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations and the Disciplinary Commission.

According to him, given the importance of “Strategy for the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan for 2021-2025" prepared by the Cabinet of Ministers and submitted to President Ilham Aliyev, the amendments are possible after consideration of the document by the president.

The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan in 2022, according to official forecasts, will amount to about 26.82 billion manat ($15.78 billion), an increase of 5.4 percent compared to 2021. The state budget expenditures are planned at the level of 29.89 billion manat ($15.82 billion), which is 4.7 percent more than this year.



